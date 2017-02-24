Mee McCormick's Blueberry & Banana Breakfast Bake

Blueberry & Banana Breakfast Bake

2 cups of rolled oats

½ cup of chopped toasted pecans

1 teaspoon of aluminum free baking powder

1 ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of sea salt

2 cups of coconut milk - or any milk of choice

1 large egg

1/3 cup of Maple Syrup or Honey

3 tablespoons of coconut oil - melted and slightly cooled

2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

2 ripe bananas - cut into ½ inch pieces

1½ cups of mixed berries or peaches work wonderfully.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Grease 9 inch baking dish down with coconut oil.

In a medium sized mixing bowl combine all of your dry ingredients: oats, pecans, baking powder, ground cinnamon, sea salt. Fold together well.

In a separate medium sized mixing bowl combine all of your wet ingredients: Coconut milk, honey, egg, vanilla, melted coconut oil. Whisk together and toss in your fruit - leaving out the bananas. Set some of your berries aside to top before baking.

Fold into wet mixture your dry ingredients. Gently blend.

Line the bottom of your baking dish with the banana slices. Pour your mixture of ingredients on top of bananas. Then sprinkle remaining fruit on top of everything.

Bake uncovered for about 40 minutes depending on your oven. Serve warm drizzled with honey or maple syrup and topped with warm coconut milk or coconut whipped cream.