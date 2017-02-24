Students experience joy of reading at Read Me Day

"Read Me Day" was held at Carter-Lawrence Elementary School. (WSMV)

Channel 4 reporter Cody Engdahl talks with children at the event. (WSMV)

Local nonprofit children's literacy organization Book'em celebrated reading with its annual "Read Me Day" at Carter-Lawrence Elementary School.

Guest readers from all sorts of professions read to the kids, including Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess, Mayor Megan Barry and Channel 4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer.

"These kids need to be exposed to different careers that they might pursue and how reading affects us and helps us do what we dream about doing," said Book'em organizer Melissa Spradlan.

Each child got to pick a book to take home and keep.

Book'em works to get kids reading year round. Click here for more information about the organization.

