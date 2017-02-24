Students experience joy of reading at Read Me Day

State Senator Mae Beavers is planning to announce that she will run for governor of Tennessee.More >>
A drive-by shooting in Antioch on Saturday night has left one man dead and his family in anguish.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for Amanda Manley Crout and her four children after they were taken at gunpoint by Octivas Crout, father to two of the children.More >>
It's one of the most popular weekend destinations in Williamson County. Today, it had to be shut down because of a bomb threat. The Franklin Farmer's Market draws thousands of visitors and dozens of farmers and vendors from across middle Tennessee. Despite the false alarm, those vendors took a hard financial hit today.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are on the lookout for two suspects involved with a shooting at University Ridge Apartments.More >>
Right now, the Nashville Predators are arriving in Steel City as they prepare for game one of the Stanley Cup Final this Monday. Hours earlier, here in Smashville - Preds nation gave their team a proper sendoff.More >>
Franklin Police are investigating a bomb threat faxed to a business at Jamison Station on Liberty Pike in Franklin.More >>
Detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened just after 11 p.m. along Chester Avenue.More >>
A drive-by shooting in Antioch on Saturday night has left one man dead and his family in anguish.More >>
The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 15-year-old Aden Hammond of Jackson, Tenn., believed to be with his non-custodial father, Brian Hammond.More >>
It's one of the most popular weekend destinations in Williamson County. Today, it had to be shut down because of a bomb threat. The Franklin Farmer's Market draws thousands of visitors and dozens of farmers and vendors from across middle Tennessee. Despite the false alarm, those vendors took a hard financial hit today.More >>
Detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened just after 11 p.m. along Chester Avenue.More >>
Live music and big screens will take over Broadway before Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are on the lookout for two suspects involved with a shooting at University Ridge Apartments.More >>
Another month, another slate of movies and TV shows available on Netflix. Some big releases are coming this June, from binge-favorite Orange in the New Black to new obsessions like Alison Brie’s GLOW.More >>
