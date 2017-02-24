Carrie Underwood shares video of adorable sing-along with son

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has a new duet partner - her 1-year-old son.

Underwood posted the video of their sing-along to "Jesus Loves Me" on Instagram on Wednesday.

You can't see Isaiah's face in the video because he's in his car seat, but he seems to be more than happy to sing the popular hymn with his mom.

Underwood told People she is taking a break after her Storyteller tour to focus on her role as a mother and wife.

Underwood is married to Predators captain Mike Fisher. She told the magazine she's going to be taking more time to going to his games.

Isaiah is turning 2 years old on Feb. 27.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

