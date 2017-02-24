Ex-sheriff Arnold asking for sentencing hearing to be moved up

Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.

Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is asking to move up his sentencing date.

Arnold pleaded guilty in federal court in a public corruption case.

The charges related to JailCigs, the company prosecutors said Arnold set up to profit off his own inmates.

Arnold was supposed to be sentenced May 8, but his attorneys have filed a motion asking for a sentencing date as early as April 3.

If the sentencing hearing moves up, the case won't have to move to a new judge.

Chief Judge Kevin Sharp is resigning in mid-April to go back to private practice.

