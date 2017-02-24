Trending: Siberian tigers take down drone in China

Video of some big cats taking down a drone is going viral.

These chunky kitties are Siberian tigers and are staying at a sanctuary in China.

They get a little lethargic lying around waiting to be fed, so their handlers use drones to give the tigers some exercise.

The video shows the tigers having fun, but one is just too fast for the drone. He takes it down, and they all pile on it.

Siberian tigers are endangered. The park in Heilongjiang is one of several places trying to bring them back. The park typically has over 500 cats and is open to the public.

