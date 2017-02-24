MNPS director responds to Trump's guidance on transgender bathrooms

Earlier this week, President Trump's administration issued new guidance regarding transgender students' rights.

The president reversed guidelines that let students use the bathroom they identified with, instead of what their birth certificate says.

However, it won't impact Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph issued this statement:

In order to have a productive learning environment, it's important for all students to feel safe and welcome at school.

We will not tolerate any type of discrimination.

Metro Schools has a transgender accommodation protocol, in which we review all requests on a case-by-case basis.

This will not change based on the recent decision at the federal level.