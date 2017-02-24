Little Big Town taking over Ryman Auditorium this weekend

Little Big Town will be playing six shows at the Ryman in 2017. (Photo provided)

This weekend, Little Big Town is taking over the Ryman Auditorium.

The band has concerts Friday and Saturday celebrating the release of their new album.

Little Big Town will be returning to the Ryman in May and September, making them the first band to hold a residency at the Mother Church of Country Music.

The band also made a stop on The Today Show on Friday morning.

On Thursday night, they visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and played an adult version of musical chairs, going after beer instead of seats.

