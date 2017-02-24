Vanderbilt helps grant wish for 5-year-old battling cancer

Karly, 5, and her family will be going to Disney World. (WSMV)

A 5-year-old girl who is battling leukemia is getting her biggest wish granted.

Karly learned she and her family will be going to Disney World during Thursday night's Vanderbilt women's basketball game.

Papa John's and Coach Stephanie White both made contributions to make this trip possible, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

