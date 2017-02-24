Vanderbilt helps grant wish for 5-year-old battling cancer - WSMV Channel 4

Vanderbilt helps grant wish for 5-year-old battling cancer

Posted: Updated:
Karly, 5, and her family will be going to Disney World. (WSMV) Karly, 5, and her family will be going to Disney World. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 5-year-old girl who is battling leukemia is getting her biggest wish granted.

Karly learned she and her family will be going to Disney World during Thursday night's Vanderbilt women's basketball game.

Papa John's and Coach Stephanie White both made contributions to make this trip possible, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.