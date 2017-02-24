Car crashes into house in Murfreesboro

The car crashed into a house on Florence Road. (Source: THP Nashville)

A car has crashed into a house in Murfreesboro, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on the 5300 block of Florence Road.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.