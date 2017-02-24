Poll: Most taxpayers oppose funding Opryland water park

SoundWaves will feature 111,000 square feet of indoor water attractions and another 106,000 square feet of outdoor attractions. Some of the other features include a lazy river, a big LED music screen, an adults-only pool and a 315,000 gallon wave pool.

There have been whispers about it for days, and now, the official plans for a new water park at Opryland will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Metro Council is one vote away from promising $14 million in taxpayer money to Opryland.

A new poll conducted by The Beacon Center says the vast majority of Tennesseans aren't on board.

The money would go toward a $90 million water park at the hotel named SoundWaves.

However, even if taxpayers are picking up part of the tab for the project, they won't be able to use it unless they have a hotel room.

According to the poll, almost 90 percent of Tennesseans are strongly opposed to using taxpayer dollars, while only 5 percent approve of the deal.

The Beacon Center argues the expansion of a private hotel should never fall on the backs of taxpayers.

Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell says it's a fair deal.

"This is not a scenario where the city is cutting a big check for a private inside-the-hotel amenity," O'Connell said.

He said the only reason he's on board is because he believes it will pay off in the long run.

As part of the deal, Ryman Hospitality will donate two land parcels expected to create public boat access to the Cumberland River.

The councilman said the new park is also expected to create hundreds of jobs.

