Poll: Most taxpayers oppose funding Opryland water park - WSMV Channel 4

Poll: Most taxpayers oppose funding Opryland water park

Posted: Updated:

  • Poll: Most taxpayers oppose funding Opryland water parkMore>>

  • $90 million SoundWaves water park to open at Opryland

    $90 million SoundWaves water park to open at Opryland

    Friday, February 24 2017 7:41 AM EST2017-02-24 12:41:51 GMT

    There have been whispers about it for days, and now, the official plans for a new water park at Opryland will be announced on Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    SoundWaves will feature 111,000 square feet of indoor water attractions and another 106,000 square feet of outdoor attractions. Some of the other features include a lazy river, a big LED music screen, an adults-only pool and a 315,000 gallon wave pool.

    More >>
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Council is one vote away from promising $14 million in taxpayer money to Opryland.

A new poll conducted by The Beacon Center says the vast majority of Tennesseans aren't on board.

The money would go toward a $90 million water park at the hotel named SoundWaves.

However, even if taxpayers are picking up part of the tab for the project, they won't be able to use it unless they have a hotel room.

According to the poll, almost 90 percent of Tennesseans are strongly opposed to using taxpayer dollars, while only 5 percent approve of the deal.

The Beacon Center argues the expansion of a private hotel should never fall on the backs of taxpayers.

Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell says it's a fair deal.

"This is not a scenario where the city is cutting a big check for a private inside-the-hotel amenity," O'Connell said.

He said the only reason he's on board is because he believes it will pay off in the long run.

As part of the deal, Ryman Hospitality will donate two land parcels expected to create public boat access to the Cumberland River.

The councilman said the new park is also expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Poll: Most taxpayers oppose funding Opryland water parkMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.