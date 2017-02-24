Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for more state troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced that it will soon be accepting applications for its second lateral trooper class.

THP officials say preferred applicants have graduated from a law enforcement training facility certified by the state Peace Officer Standards Training Commission.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to pass a physical agility test. They must also undergo a background check, polygraph and not have committed a felony.

Officials say trooper cadets will be assigned to vacant positions across the state.

Men and women interested in becoming a state trooper can apply online from March 8 to March 21. The online application can be found here: http://agency.governmentjobs.com/tennessee/default.cfm

