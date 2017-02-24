Moon, Dicent help Morehead State top Tennessee Tech 73-68 - WSMV Channel 4

Moon, Dicent help Morehead State top Tennessee Tech 73-68

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Xavier Moon scored 14 points, Miguel Dicent had 13 with 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 73-68 on Thursday night.

Treshaad Williams had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and three players scored 10 points for Morehead State (14-14, 10-5 Ohio Valley), who lost the first matchup 76-73.

The game was tied a 51 midway through the second half when Williams made back-to-back inside baskets. After a Tech score, the Eagles had an 8-0 surge, with four points from Moon, to lead 63-53 with 5:10 left.

Mason Ramsey had 14 points for Tennessee Tech (12-18, 8-7), with Kajon Mack and Hakeem Rodgers scoring 13 apiece.

Tech shot 37 percent and made just 5 of 21 from 3-point range while Morehead State went 8 of 14 from distance and shot 49 percent overall.

