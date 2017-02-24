Mobley scores 28, rallies UT Martin past Austin Peay 76-72 - WSMV Channel 4

Mobley scores 28, rallies UT Martin past Austin Peay 76-72

Posted: Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Jacolby Mobley scored 28 points, including critical back-to-back 3-pointers and the clinching free throws to lead Tennessee Martin to a 76-72 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night.

The Governors led 40-36 at the half and had an early 9-0 run before getting the lead to 10, 56-46, on a 3-pointer from Josh Robinson with 13:34 to play.

Mobley hit a trey with 3:31 to play to give the Skyhawks their first lead 67-66 since the 4:35 of the first half. After an Austin Peay free throw, Mobley nailed another to make it 70-67. The teams traded baskets before Mobley's two free throws with seven seconds left made it a 76-69. Robinson hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Javier Martiner had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 15 rebounds for his sixth-straight double-double for UT Martin (19-11, 9-6 Ohio Valley).

Robinson had 21 points and John Murry 18 for the Governors (10-19, 6-9).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.