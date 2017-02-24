1 victim shot, another hit with sledgehammer during home invasion

Police say one person was shot and another was hit with a sledgehammer during a terrifying home invasion overnight.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, the two suspects tried to use a sledgehammer to open the front door of the home on Chickasaw Avenue in East Nashville.

One of the victims opened the door, and the two attackers went in.

A fight broke out, which is when one victim was shot in the arm and another was hit with the sledgehammer.

Both victims were taken to Skyline Hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police are looking for the two attackers, who are both black men in their early 20s.

