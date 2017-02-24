Police: Missing north Nashville boy found safe

Metro police say an 11-year-old boy missing from north Nashville has been found safe.

Craig Cannon's family said he went outside around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to feed the dogs, came back inside to grab a jacket and then disappeared.

The search was centered around the area of Old Buena Vista Road near West Trinity Lane.

Canine officers tracked Craig's scent to the nearby woods, but the dogs lost his scent there.

Craig is being taken to a hospital to get checked out.

11 yr-old reported missing last night has been found safe. He's headed to a hospital to be checked out. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 24, 2017

