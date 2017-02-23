Town hall attendees deny Blackburn's claims

Congressman Marsha Blackburn is making claims about her recent town hall meeting, where she was challenged at times by some angry constituents.

In interviews with multiple national media outlets, the congressman said less than a third of the people in the room were actually from her district.

Franklin resident Kim Henke said that's simply not true.

"This is outrageous, because I was there," Henke explained.

Henke was among the 130 people who had officially RSVP’d to the Tuesday afternoon event in Fairview, taking off work to arrive the required 90 minutes early.

She said she was there when Fairview Mayor Patty Carroll asked the audience for a show of hands who lived in Blackburn's congressional District 7.

"I was a bit flabbergasted that she would say less than 30 percent, because to me, it looked like 90 percent of the people who raised their hands were from her district," Henke said.

When Henke heard Blackburn repeat that message on national television, she pulled the RSVP list from the city recorder in Fairview.

Henke said she and a group of others went through each person's name and home town.

"Of the 130 on the RSVP list, at least 103 are from her district, 102 being from Williamson County specifically," Henke added. "And there were only six who were definitely not from District 7."

Channel 4 is still working to confirm the authenticity of this list.

We did review the video from that town hall and could verify 13 of the 15 people who asked Blackburn questions said they are from Blackburn's district.

Channel 4 reached out to Blackburn's office to find out who gave the congressman the information about the make-up of the town hall. Her office said Blackburn was busy meeting with some Boy Scout troops and offered the following statement:

I was given the estimate by a city commissioner and law enforcement. Whether someone was inside or outside of my district, I was happy to answer their questions. Those who didn’t get their questions answered have been invited to call my office and set up a meeting.

We asked Blackburn's office for the name of the city commissioner she's referring to. We have yet to heard back.

We've made multiple attempts to call Fairview police to verify who may have spoken to Blackburn. We did not hear back by deadline Thursday.

We did speak to the city manager, who tells Channel 4 there's no reason to believe the people in that meeting weren't from the areas they said they were.

