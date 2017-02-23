DeShields sparks comeback as Lady Vols top Gators 74-70

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Diamond DeShields returned to action and came one assist away from a triple-double Thursday to spark Tennessee's comeback in a 74-70 victory over Florida.

The Lady Volunteers (18-10, 9-6 SEC) outscored Florida 13-2 over the final three minutes and pulled ahead for good when Schaquilla Nunn scored on a DeShields assist with 36.3 seconds left as part of an 11-0 run.

DeShields had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists against Florida after missing Tennessee's victory over Arkansas on Sunday. DeShields' head collided with the body of an Alabama player Feb. 16, causing her to be removed from the court on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

Mercedes Russell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee. Alexa Middleton had 15 points and Jaime Nared added 11.

Ronni Williams had 22 points and nine rebounds for Florida (13-15, 4-11) before fouling out. Delicia Washington scored 15 points.

