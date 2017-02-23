Ohio Valley Conference basketball tourney to relocate from Nashville next year

A dozen college teams and their fans are flooding into Music City next week for the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

After more than 20 years, this may be Nashville’s last chance to host the event. The championship will be in Indiana next year.

Losing this event will cost the city roughly $1 to $2 million.

Next March, the OVC teams head to Evansville, Ind., where there’s a 5-year-old facility and a brand new hotel attached to it.

Up until now, the championship’s home has been the 54-year-old Nashville Municipal Auditorium. According to the OVC commissioner, it was time for a change.

The auditorium’s age was one factor for the move. General Manager Bob Skoney told WSMV it needs upgrades. Some, like restoring chairs, are in the works.

“We’re going to be doing some major improvements to the back of the house, in locker rooms and things like that this summer,” Skoney said.

But moving these banners to a place like Bridgestone Arena isn’t really an option, especially with other tournaments already lined up there.

“If you take out another weekend or week, two back-to-back weeks is awfully difficult for any major professional team to kind of vacate their building over the last month of the regular season,” said Scott Ramsey with the Nashville Sports Council.

Hotel prices were also a challenge. During a construction boom, it has priced people out. And the city tried to help bring cost down.

But other places are cheaper. The bid is only for one year, giving Nashville time to do what it needs to hopefully bring the tournament back.

The auditorium’s general manager says the Metro Council is paying for the current upgrades, but he says more is needed. He plans to ask for help to improve safety features, restrooms and more this year.

