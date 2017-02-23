State looks to combat prescription addiction crisis

As the opioid addiction crisis continues throughout Tennessee, Gov. Bill Haslam and the legislature are appropriating more money for treatment programs.

Health experts testified before a legislative opioid abuse task force Thursday, including newly appointed Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Medical Director Dr. Stephen Loyd.

“They have to understand the danger that this prescription bottle is really equivalent to a heroin needle,” Loyd told Channel 4. “And folks struggling with addiction need to see folks who’ve gotten better.”

Loyd is a former internist from Johnson City who has battled opioid abuse in the past. He said his focus is now on combating the stigma associated with the disease.

“We can have all the treatment services available and we have a lot,” Loyd added. “But if we don’t have people stepping out because of their shame and guilt it won’t matter.”

Haslam is recommending an additional $6 million in the state’s annual budget to go towards substance abuse treatment in Tennessee. The Department of Health estimates it could help as many as 4,000 to 5,000 people get the treatment they need every year.

