Panel looks to take action on youth violence, incarceration

A group of Nashville teens say they want to put an end to gun violence among their peers and help close gaps when it comes to school discipline of minorities.

Taylor Gentry said she has been wanting to make a positive change with teenagers in Nashville. She said she knew she had to do something to stop people her age from turning to gun violence and going to jail.

When Gentry was asked by a teacher to help coordinate a panel for Black History Month during lunch hour at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School, she saw an opportunity to do much more.

“I want it to be bigger than that, so we started talking about the topics and we got on to this youth violence and youth incarceration topic,” said Gentry, a junior at Hume-Fogg.

Nashville leaders like Mayor Megan Barry have made the growing trend of youth violence a top concern.

Taylor invited Barry, Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson, Metro Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph, Metro Council members and other community leaders to speak on the panel called The State of African American Teens in Nashville 2017 Call to Action Panel.

“What I’m going to be focused on tonight is talking specifically about how to help our kids get those paid, meaningful internships this summer. We are putting 10,000 of our kids to work in paid, meaningful work, and that’s going to help our kids get the skills they need and get that first job,” Barry said.

Gentry said this discussion is not about adults talking at teens. She said this time the teens will be leading the discussion.

“We noticed a lot of adults addressing the situation, panels and boards and commissions and summits, and nothing is really being done,” Gentry said. “We really didn’t see a change, so we said we are going to do that to get people on board to be on our panel and we are going to make a change.”

The students said they wanted to work on solving problems they believe they’re uniquely equipped to understand. They teens say they want to focus on building a stronger sense of community, engaging young professional role models for teens, males and females. They also want to close education and and discipline gaps in Metro Schools. School leaders have acknowledged that minority youth are suspended and expelled at higher rates than other students. One recent report from the 2013-2014 academic year shows black males were suspended at a rate two times higher than white males in secondary school. It's an issue Dr. Joseph has vowed to tackle.

“Usually Black History Month is a month of celebration, and this time it’s like, yeah, we are very happy of the progress we made, but there is still a lot to be done. So why not do it now?” said Aniya Milford, a senior at Hume-Fogg and president of Black Americans United.

“It’s different because it is coming from us and we are committing to action,” Gentry said. “We are literally going to say, ‘what can students do to bring about change?’”

Taylor Gentry is the daughter of Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry and Metro School Board member Sharon Gentry.

