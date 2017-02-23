Trees make pollen clouds that look like smoke

A woman called police after she thought she saw a fast-moving wildfire, but it turned out Mother Nature had something very different going on.

"Love it. God's country, nothing like it," said Leanne Weatherington as she described her home on the hill in Carthage.

"This is my cup of coffee," she added.

So imagine how she felt Monday morning when she looked out and saw a cloud of smoke.

"It looked, definitely, like the woods was on fire, and it's too close to my house," Weatherington said.

Weatherington called the sheriff’s office.

"Another SUV patrol car came and I'm like 'Whoa! This is big. It really is some drug bust or something,'" she said.

The deputies never found the source of that fire and they never will.

"So all of that is the male pollen coming out of the male tree," said Tim Phelps with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry.

Turns out it's just tree mating season.

"Little early this year, but I think because of the warm weather this year, I think they're ready to go," Phelps said.

While most Tennessee trees produce male and female flowers, these eastern red cedars are dioecious trees, meaning it takes two to tango.

"And any breeze that goes through the tree allows that pollen to just shoot out and fly through the breeze, and assuming there's a receptive female nearby, the pollen will land on the female conelet and begin the fertilization process," Phelps said.

Weatherington now knows the difference. No need to call for back up, no emergency, no fire.

"I'm like so embarrassed. I'm like, 'Get the police involved and the sheriffs involved,' and its nothing," Weatherington said.

Just a little life lesson about the birds, the bees and the trees.

"It's just beautiful, and I'm sure there's a whole lot more I'm going to learn too," Weatherington said.

