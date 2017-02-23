After zoning issue, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary settles into new home

Since 2012, Michael and Zina Goodin have run the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet. (WSMV)

A local spot has become a social media hit. They've racked up 1.7 million followers. After five years building that audience, this place has been navigating a major hurtle posed by a zoning issue.

Michael and Zina Goodin have been engineers and worked in retail over the course of their nearly 40 years of marriage.

"I met her when she was 17," Michael Goodin said.

Moving was never easy, but they said there's an extra challenge when bringing along an old friend or two. Try 60.

"When you see these older dogs in the shelter, it's heartbreaking," Michael Goodin said. "We just knew we had to do something."

"The seniors were not getting adopted," Zina Goodin added. "They weren't getting permanent homes. They were spending their last days in boarding. We see mobility issues, blindness, deafness, a lot of aches and pains, arthritis. It's a little bit of everything senior humans see."

Since 2012, the Goodins have run the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet.

"The dogs like to be where the people are," laughed Zina Goodin, surrounded by some of the 60 dogs at the sanctuary.

They said the dogs are from shelters, 10 years old and older, each always ready for a visit.

"This is Suzie Q," said Zina Goodin, while Michael Goodin petted a small hound dog. "She was 40 pounds heavier than she is right now when she got here. She could hardly get around. Now, she now feels great. She kinda rules."

At the sanctuary, the dogs lounge, listening to reggae. They like reggae.

"They get calming music all day," laughed Zina Goodin, walking from room to room.

Michael and Zina Goodin said the past year brought Old Friends' biggest hurdle.

"It all just fell apart at once," Zina Goodin said. "It was a very nerve-wracking, scary time."

For four years, the sanctuary was located at two homes on Beacon Hill Drive. A representative for Wilson County Planning told Channel 4 they didn't believe the sanctuary, with the dogs and two employees, fit the standard residential use required for the zoning.

"We couldn't give up on these guys," Zina Goodin said. "We made a commitment to these guys, and we had to stick with it."

Their supporters stepping forward with donations, Michael and Zina Goodin have been able to afford their new site, the longtime Moss' Florist and Garden Center on Lebanon Road.

"Just to see these dogs walking around here is just incredible," Zina Goodin said. "It's everything we were hoping it to be. This is a better location than the other location in so many ways. We're going to move on from this. We're going to make a good thing for this."

Michael and Zina Goodin said when they married, they didn't quite envision themselves as two former engineers running a sanctuary of 50 reggae-loving dogs. Making the building the sanctuary's new home, they said this all feels about right.

"It came from a lifelong desire to do something good for our community when we get older," Michael Goodin said. "We don't concern ourselves with the quantity of time, just the quality of time. This is the life. It's a lot of hard work, but it's so worth it when you sit down and pet your pups and see how happy they are."

Michael and Zina Goodin said they search for lifetime placements for the dogs and work with 150 forever foster homes. Click here to visit their site.

