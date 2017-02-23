Drugs, guns seized in ongoing drug investigation

A man was arrested after Metro police seized several pounds of cocaine and heroin and three loaded guns.

Walter Jones, 45, was arrested after he left a North 2nd Street residence in east Nashville on Tuesday. Police were investigating drug activity at the residence.

Police say undercover detectives recovered several bags containing cocaine and heroin, a loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia and more than $3,000 in cash from his vehicle.

On Wednesday, police searched a storage unit in the 5200 block of Cane Ridge Road and found 22 pounds of cocaine and more than six pounds of heroin. Two loaded handguns were also found inside the storage unit.

Police also searched Jones’ residence in the 1600 block of 24th Avenue North on Wednesday. An additional 1.6 pound of heroin, a rifle, three handguns and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Jones is charged with possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a gun, unlawful gun possession during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has previous murder, aggravated robbery and drug possession convictions.

Jones is being held on a $550,000 bond.

