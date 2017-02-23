BYU, Tennessee agree to face each other in 2019, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee and BYU have agreed to a home-and-home series that includes games in 2019 and 2023.

The two schools announced the agreement Thursday. This will mark the first two times that Tennessee and BYU have ever faced each other.

BYU will play at Tennessee on Sept. 7, 2019. The two teams will meet again at BYU either on Sept. 1 or Sept. 2 in 2023.

The 2023 meeting will mark the first time Tennessee has ever played in the state of Utah.

BYU also announced Thursday that it will host Idaho State on Nov. 16, 2019. BYU has won all five of its previous matchups with Idaho State.

The BYU-Tennessee game completes the Volunteers' 2019 nonconference scheduling. Tennessee also has home games with Georgia State, Chattanooga and UAB that season.

