2 men charged in 2006 murder of Nashville woman

Metro police have charged two men in the 2006 murder of a Nashville woman.

Larry Wade, 38, and Jayson Polk, 36, have both been charged with first-degree murder. Both men were inmates in the Tennessee Department of Correction serving time on unrelated convictions.

Cheryl Phillips, 36, was shot in the back on May 23, 2006, while attending a celebration for her daughter’s high school graduating class.

Investigators said three men approached and at least two of them opened fire. Two men suffered non-critical wounds, while Phillips was fatally shot.

Detectives determined the suspects arrived at the party in a car registered to Wade. That car was recovered a few days later behind his aunt’s house.

Police said Wade has remained under investigation for the past two years as Det. Mike Roland began renewed work on the shooting death of Phillips.

Wade and Polk were booked on the new indictments on Wednesday.

Roland is continuing the investigation and police said more charges against other suspects are likely.

