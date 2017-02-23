Emails: Judge Moreland involved Bryan Lewis when seeking advice from crisis consultant

Emails obtained by the Channel 4 I-Team under the Open Records Act show that Judge Casey Moreland consulted a crisis management company when questioned about how he handled the cases of two women he socialized with. Moreland copied his friend, attorney Bryan Lewis, on the correspondence with the crisis management team.

In late January, the I-Team asked Moreland about Leigh Terry and Natalie Amos. Terry committed suicide after returning from a trip out of state with Moreland and Lewis in May 2016. Amos was on the trip and has told Channel 4 she had a sexual relationship with Moreland. Witnesses told police during the police investigation that Terry said she had had sex with Moreland in exchange for help with a pending DUI, which Moreland has denied.

Emails obtained by the I-Team show that Moreland corresponded with Joe Hall of Hall Strategies to respond to media inquiries about his relationships and dealings with Terry and Amos.

Moreland recounted the history of the Terry DUI case with Hall.

Moreland told Hall in a Jan. 27 email regarding Terry, “I now remember why I recused myself in her case. I had met her while she was dating a friend of mine, when she appeared on my docket. I did what I should have done and recused myself and sent it to another judge,” Moreland wrote.

Moreland doesn’t name the friend, but in police recordings, Lewis told police that he and Terry were “friends with benefits” and that he was paying her rent at the Stahlman building. Lewis represented Terry in the DUI case that has come under media scrutiny.

Moreland copied Lewis on the emails to Hall Strategies.

Moreland wrote a separate email to Lewis attaching case files from Terry's DUI for his review.

As Channel 4 has reported, the case files show Moreland's stamp on court papers releasing Terry from probation early.

The email exchanges, which included drafts back and forth, indicate Moreland involved Lewis early on in the process of crafting a strategy for dealing with the media.

