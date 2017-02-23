Comptroller report: Money meant for needy kids stolen by nonprofit CEO

As provided by state law, the Comptroller’s Office investigates allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in state and local governments and other publicly-funded entities within the State of Tennessee.

As provided by state law, the Comptroller’s Office investigates allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in state and local governments and other publicly-funded entities within the State of Tennessee.

Thousands of tax dollars meant to feed hungry children may have been mishandled, according to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

All About Giving, a former Nashville and Knoxville nonprofit, assisted daycare homes by submitting meal reimbursement requests to the Department of Human Services for meals provided to children.

An investigation by the comptroller’s office found over $230,000 was spent on questionable purchases, including an Xbox game console, Google Live, charges to Perfume Paradise, and hotels in and out of the state.

The CEO, LaShane Hayes pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud in federal court. She will be sentenced April 12.

"We could find no evidence that the money was spent for the appropriation of feeding children," said comptroller spokesman John Dunn.

All About Giving claimed to be working with 73 daycares, but officials say 23 of them may have never existed.

Some addresses Hayes listed as daycares lead investigators to empty lots.

"To see people take that money and misuse it when we are trying to help children, it's distressing beyond words," said state Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville.

Dickerson is chairman of the oversight committee. He said DHS needs to do a better job of keeping tabs on the organizations.

"It's a real breach of public trust and it's just egregious beyond words," Dickerson said.

Click here to read the full investigation.

Dickerson said he is hopeful the recent hire of a new commissioner will improve oversight. He said if it doesn't, lawmakers will take action.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.