Police tackle, disarm suspect after hit-and-run crash

Franklin police say officers tackled and disarmed a man who allegedly went for his gun after crashing his car in a parking lot.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 1000 block of Fair Street. Witnesses told police a vehicle pulled into a nearby apartment complex after crashing into a parked car.

Officers found the damaged, unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot and determined it belonged to a resident.

When police spoke to the driver, Christopher Denham, at his apartment, he admitted to crashing into the parked car.

Police said Denham, 32, then suddenly lunged for a gun he had in his apartment. Officers tackled Denham and were able to disarm him.

Police said the handgun had a fully loaded magazine with a round in the chamber.

Officers found Denham was impaired at the time of the crash and found alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Denham is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, failure to report a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, and no insurance. He was released on $47,000 bond.

