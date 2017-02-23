Police believe they found missing man's body in Shelbyville

Cecil Holland was last seen Jan. 18. (Source: Shelbyville Police Department)

Police believe they have found the body of a man who was reported missing in Shelbyville.

Cecil Holland is homeless and has not been seen since mid-January.

Police said they think they found his body behind the former Harris Middle School.

Detectives were aggressively looking at different homeless camps for Holland but didn't find him. They later received a call from someone saying that Holland had been known to frequent the abandoned building.

An autopsy will be performed. Police are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm if this is Holland.

No foul play is suspected. Investigators said they believe this was a natural death.

