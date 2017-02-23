Protesters demanding town hall with U.S. Rep. Diane Black

The protesters say they want the U.S. representative to hold a town hall meeting. (WSMV)

Members of the liberal protest group Indivisible are making their voices heard in Tennessee.

The protesters started at U.S. Congressman Diane Black's in Cookeville on Thursday, then came to her Gallatin office.

They say they will leave "no rock unturned" in their quest for a town hall meeting.

They are unhappy about how things are going in Washington with President Donald Trump's administration, and they want their representatives to know about it.

The problem is that Black was not there.

Channel 4 contacted her office on Thursday morning. They said she was not scheduled to be at her office but is always happy to meet with her constituents.

A spokesman for Black sent Channel 4 this statement:

While Congressman Black’s busy travel schedule will not include stops at her district office today, our staff is always happy to welcome 6th District residents to any of our office locations. Maintaining an open dialogue with Tennesseans is among Congressman Black’s top priorities. That is why, just this week, she met with local high school students, conducted a Medicare Advantage roundtable with Tennessee seniors, and fielded questions from media. Overwhelmingly, our constituents tell us they want Congressman Black to continue her work to provide relief from Obamacare and work with President Trump to implement conservative reforms that make our country stronger. She remains committed to doing exactly that.

As for the protesters, they are heading to Nashville to try to meet Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander at their offices as well.

"Indivisible" protesters gather at Rep. Diane Black's office with demands, questions and Rice Krispie treats. pic.twitter.com/bg0exjd2iz — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) February 23, 2017

"Indivisible" protesters at Rep. Diane Black's office. They brought Rice Krispie treats. Black's staff met them with cookies. Delicious... pic.twitter.com/37pkRLp6Dv — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) February 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.