New $8 million community center coming to Madison

The mayor was on hand to unveil plans for a new $8 million community center in Madison.

An empty field near Old Hickory Boulevard will eventually be home to the 25,000 square foot facility.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry led the ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday.

City officials say Madison residents have been asking for a place like this for years.

The new regional center will have a gym, a dance room, a fitness center, meeting rooms and an indoor track. The park will have a new soccer field and playground.

City officials say the existing community center is outdated and isn't big enough.

It will eventually be torn down once the new center opens in the next year or so.

"What it's gonna do is it's gonna be a beautiful facility for the community to gather. It's gonna be a place where our teens have a place to go to do activities, our seniors are gonna have a place to be fit, and it's just gonna be a place for families," Barry said.

