4WARN Weather Alert: Severe storms possible on Friday

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midstate.

Middle Tennessee will experience exceptionally warm and breezy weather on Friday, with new record high temperatures around 80 degrees and winds gusting over 30 mph.

A good chance of thunderstorms will sweep across the Midstate from west to east, bringing the potential for severe weather in the form of damaging straight-line winds.

The greatest severe threat will shape up along and east of Interstate 65 after 8 p.m.

After the storm system moves through, substantially cooler weather will settle in over the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 40s all day Saturday, dropping below freezing Saturday night, then warming back up to the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on the forecast throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.