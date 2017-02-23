Real People With Rudy: Restaurant owner is proof of the power of encouraging words

Brenda Reed opened a restaurant just across the street from where she went to school. (WSMV)

B's Family Restaurant in Lawrenceburg is hopping even though they've only been open since last November.

The B stands for Brenda Reed, but it's a family-run business.

"My mother, she didn't bake much, but her banana pudding ... every time I make one, I feel like she's smiling, and then my grandmother, she was a great cook," Reed said.

They were powerful mentors in her life, her dad as well, but not for cooking alone.

Reed ended up opening a restaurant across the street from the school she went to.

"I've had people ask for stories, and I've told my grandchildren stories about me going to school here," Reed said.

She started at the school in 1960. At the time, she was a first-grader in a time of tension-filled segregation in the South.

Her family lived about 30 miles away in Iron City. There were schools there, but Reed and her sisters had to be bussed all the way to an all-black school in Lawrenceburg.

"It's been a long time since I've been here. I think this was the first grade classroom. The room was full. I remember at least three grades together," she said.

She remembers kids from another bus trying to spit at her school bus as they drove through Leoma on the way home one day.

"Growing up in the household, my parents always taught us to see people as people, don't see color. I thank them a lot because it could have been so different, had they not had that spirit," Reed said. "You take a girl from Iron City that just came to school and never thought about cooking to opening a restaurant. With God, anything is possible."

