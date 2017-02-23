Channel 4 surprises teen at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital - WSMV Channel 4

Channel 4 surprises teen at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

Tracy Kornet surprised Austin with a Snowbird blanket. (WSMV) Tracy Kornet surprised Austin with a Snowbird blanket. (WSMV)
Channel 4 also surprised Austin's mother with Snowbird slippers. (WSMV) Channel 4 also surprised Austin's mother with Snowbird slippers. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Sixteen-year-old Austin Leviner is bravely battling bone cancer at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

A few days ago, Channel 4's Snowbird visited the hospital, but Austin wasn't able to leave his room to meet him.

When we heard Austin was a super fan, we couldn't wait to surprise him.

Channel 4 anchor Tracy Kornet stopped by to drop off a coveted Snowbird blanket for him and a pair of slippers for his mom.

We are all cheering for Austin! You can follow his progress and even help his family out with a donation by visiting his YouCaring website.

