Channel 4 surprises teen at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

Sixteen-year-old Austin Leviner is bravely battling bone cancer at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

A few days ago, Channel 4's Snowbird visited the hospital, but Austin wasn't able to leave his room to meet him.

When we heard Austin was a super fan, we couldn't wait to surprise him.

Channel 4 anchor Tracy Kornet stopped by to drop off a coveted Snowbird blanket for him and a pair of slippers for his mom.

We are all cheering for Austin! You can follow his progress and even help his family out with a donation by visiting his YouCaring website.

