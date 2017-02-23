Oak Steakhouse's Prime Beef Tartare

Prime Beef Tartare



2 cup finely diced beef tenderloin (remove fat and tendons out)

1.5 tbsp. housemade pickles, chopped

1 each. peeled & minced shallots

½ tbsp. whole grain mustard

1/8 cup. chopped fresh parsley

1/2 tsp. coarse kosher salt (or regular salt is fine)

½ cup aioli (or mayonnaise)

1 each. quail egg, sunny side up

1 tbsp. capers, drained, fried crispy

2 each. Yukon Potatoes, shaved thin and fried for chips (or toasted bread)



Directions

· 1 In a large bowl mix beef, pickles, shallots, mustard, parsley, capers and aioli. Then add salt and taste, re-salt if necessary.

· 2 Heat small pan over medium heat and lightly cook the quail egg sunny side up, don't flip over.

· 3 Take beef mixture and form into circular patty and place on plate, place sunny side up egg on top and garnish plate with fried chips.

· 4 Before eating break egg yolk atop the beef mixture and mix in to get the yolk thoroughly mixed throughout the dish. Then scope and enjoy with the Housemade potato chips or vessel of your liking.