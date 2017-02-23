Sarah-Jane's Fiesta Turkey Chili

Fiesta Turkey Chili Recipe



Ingredients:

1 tablespoon corn oil

1 small onion, diced

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 medium green bell pepper, seeded and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound Farm to Family by Butterball Ground Turkey

1 can crushed tomatoes (28-ounce), with their juices

2 cups water

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons Mexican chili powder

1 teaspoon flour

1/2 tablespoon brown sugar

2 cans kidney chili beans (15.5-ounce)

1 can corn kernels (15.5-ounce), drained and rinsed

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, bell peppers, and garlic, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the cumin and coriander and cook, stirring, for one minute. Add the ground turkey; raise the heat to high and cook, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until the meat is no longer pink. Stir in the tomatoes, water, Mexican chili powder, flour, brown sugar and oregano and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, partially covered, stirring from time to time, for 30 minutes. Stir in the beans and corn and continue cooking, partially covered, 20 minutes longer, until the chili has thickened and heat through. Season with salt and pepper, top with favorite toppings, and serve.

Serving size: 1 1/4 cups Yield: 8 servings

Website: sarahjanebedwell.com