State archaeologists not in charge of ancient Indian burial ground

More than 40 graves were found along Highway 100. (WSMV)

Last week, Channel 4 reported on an ancient Indian burial ground in west Nashville.

Now Channel 4 has answers on why the land owners are able to move the relics.

Some of the graves there date back more than 1,000 years. At least 40 stone box graves dating between the 1100 and 1500 were found along Highway 100.

State archaeologists are now no longer in charge of the site.

After the court ordered the land was no longer a cemetery, the project shifted to a private company.

State officials said that because of that court order, the property owners have the right to relocate the burials.

The land owners legally have that right, even if blood relatives of the deceased could be found.

"The standard of the moving of your graves by your ancestors is something to be very upset about. It's something that would disturb white people, black people, Hispanic people, anyone," said Albert Bender with the American Indian Coalition in a previous interview.

