2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Tennessee

Two people in Tennessee won $50,000 from the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

The state had over 55,000 winning tickets. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in Indiana.

The $50,000 tickets were sold in Munford and Ooltewah. The winners have not yet claimed their prizes.

The Powerball jackpot grew to $435.3 million by the time of the drawing.

