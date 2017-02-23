2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Tennessee - WSMV Channel 4

2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two people in Tennessee won $50,000 from the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

The state had over 55,000 winning tickets. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in Indiana.

The $50,000 tickets were sold in Munford and Ooltewah. The winners have not yet claimed their prizes.

The Powerball jackpot grew to $435.3 million by the time of the drawing.

