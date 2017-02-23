Suspects wanted for using fake credit cards in Mt. Juliet

Police say these men used fake credit cards at multiple ATMs. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Police say this man used a fake credit card at Target. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Police are hoping you recognize the men in these surveillance photos who are accused of stealing personal information and making fake credit cards.

One of the suspects used four different cloned credit cards to buy items at the Target in Mt. Juliet.

The victim whose credit card information was stolen lives in Hendersonville and noticed the charges on her account about two weeks after the suspect went to Target.

Here's the scary part: The suspect never had the victim's actual credit card.

Investigators say he likely skimmed it, stole her information and made a fake card.

Police believe that's the same way two other men were able rack up more than $20,000 in debt using fake credit cards.

The men stole money from the victim's four different accounts at ATMs at Publix and U.S. Bank in Mt. Juliet.

Police have not said if either of these cases are connected.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call police at 615-754-8477.

