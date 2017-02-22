When love can kill: The truth about Broken Heart Syndrome

We've seen the heartwarming pictures of couples dying within days of each other, believed to be from a broken heart.

But it was the death of actress Debbie Reynolds after her daughter Carrie Fisher's death who put Broken Heart Syndrome on the medical map.

Vanderbilt cardiologist Dr. Joseph Fredi says Broken Heart Syndrome, or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TCM), is not only real, it's not all that rare.

"The most devastating cases ever at Vanderbilt was the day a mother dropped off her college son for the first time," said Fredi. "She did survive, although it was a little touch and go for a while."

Identified in Japan in 1990, doctors discovered that certain emotionally shocking events can trigger what looks and feels like a heart attack in tests but without any artery blockage, playing a massive role in injuring the heart muscle.

Fredi says he's seen a retirement party trigger an attack.

"If our nervous system, our minds, were not connected to the rest of us, this wouldn't happen," Fredi added.

Adrienne Robins, whose son suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, says a ninth-grade parent-teacher conference triggered hers.

"He (the teacher) pulled me aside and told me my son was a major problem, and he went into all these anecdotes," explained the West Meade resident. "And I was shocked."

Robins, a long-time educator-turned-English-tutor, says she was 57 years old at the time and had recently experienced several deaths in the family.

She believes that left her more vulnerable to what happened next.

"When I left, I just burst out crying while I was driving," Robins explained. "It got worse and worse and started to feel dizzy. So I pulled over. The symptoms were exactly like a heart attack: shortness of breath, sudden dizziness, nausea and vomiting."

Broken Heart Syndrome mostly affects women. If a patient can make it through the first 24 to 48 hours after an incident, 90 percent will recover and do well.

Fredi says there's much to learn about the power of the mind-body connection.

"I personally find it most fascinating that it even exists," he added. "It's a fascinating area in cardiovascular medicine."

There is no known prevention for Broken Heart Syndrome.

Robins, who describes herself as empathetic and sensitive, says she meditates, exercises regularly and takes heart medication to prevent a recurrence. She says people like her should be especially careful to monitor their stress.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.