Gulch bridge plans on track to preserve history

A pedestrian bridge in the Gulch will make walking to Broadway easier, but building it will be far from easy.

The community gathered for the first time on Wednesday night to offer their input on the initial plans.

"It should feel like it's in the right spot when we get finished," said Gary Hawkins with Hawkins Partners, Inc.

The pedestrian bridge will be close to 700 feet long and 23 feet high, connecting the Gulch to South Broadway.

Designers said the biggest challenge of the project will be the trains underneath it.

"It seems a bridge that spans a railroad should somehow feel different and appear different to respect that heritage," Hawkins said.

"I like that they are paying attention to the history of the railway," said Natasha Deane, a Gulch resident.

"We are talking 1861, five rails were already in Nashville. This was before the Civil War," Hawkins said.

Since the $18 million bridge will be going over CSX property, there are many strict guidelines designers must follow. Those restrictions include height requirements and a protective cage of some kind over the bridge.

"I knew it was going to be a pretty big challenge. In fact, I'll believe it when I see it," Deane said.

Businesses in the area hope to see it soon as it could help the economy in the area.

"It really could also be an economic engine done well. Both sides could stimulate the economic side of things," Hawkins said.

"It makes all the more reason to come to the Gulch," Deane said.

The Metro Planning Department hopes to see this project not just as a bridge, but a park as well.

"It actually becomes a place where people enjoy getting out and walking through a linear park above the rail yard," said Doug Sloan, director of the Metro Planning Department.

Sloan said they hope to have the plans approved by CSX this summer and begin construction by the end of the year. He said the construction will likely be done off site.

The current goal is to have the bridge completed by 2019.

