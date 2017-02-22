Taxpayers could foot bill for private Opryland water park - WSMV Channel 4

Taxpayers could foot bill for private Opryland water park

Artist's rendering of the proposed water park. Artist's rendering of the proposed water park.
Opryland Hotel’s proposed water park will only be open to guests, but that doesn’t mean taxpayers won’t have to pay for part of it.

“This is one of the most egregious examples of corporate welfare I have ever seen in my life,” said Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center of Tennessee.

Metro Council is one vote away from promising $14 million dollars in taxpayer money to fund Soudwaves, the water attraction at Opryland Hotel.

Once it’s completed, anyone is welcome to use it, but they must first book a room at the hotel.

A one-night stay this Saturday costs as much as $369.

“We’re going to give them $14 million in taxpayer money and in return Nashville taxpayers get nothing,” Cunningham said.

Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell said that's not necessarily true.

“This is not a scenario where the city is cutting a big check for a private, inside the hotel amenity,” O’Connell said.

He said the only reason he's on board is because he believes it will pay off in the long run.

As part of the deal, Ryman Hospitality will donate two land parcels expected to create public boat access to the Cumberland River.

“We will be able to offer tremendous public amenity that takes advantage of that riverfront that gets access to a new park and connects up this network,” O’Connell said.

The new park is also expected to create hundreds of jobs.

The deal would also extend $1 million in yearly tax rebates that Ryman began receiving after Nashville's 2010 flood. Click here to read the full ordinance.

Still, Cunningham said the expansion of a private hotel should never fall on the backs of taxpayers.

“Build it yourself. You don't need government money to build it,” he said.

He believes this is money that should go toward education and infrastructure.

“This is getting to the point of outlandishness and we need to stop it right now,” Cunningham said.

A final vote on the bill will take place March 7.

