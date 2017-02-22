Midstate takes the good and bad of unseasonably warm February

On Feb. 22, 2015, much of Middle Tennessee was swallowed in ice with calls for help flooding in.

Wednesday was a very different Feb. 22.

With splashes of color everywhere, it was looking, feeling and sounding a lot like spring. That meant Middle Tennessee is taking the good and bad that comes with that.

"I've been here at Cheekwood 17 years now," said botanical garden manager Sarah Lowe. "Last spring was a little bit warmer, but I've not experienced a February like this."

Few are loving an uncommonly warm February more than Lowe.

"What this weather's doing is letting us enjoy all these beautiful blooms," she said, pointing to a few tulips.

Bright color pops are everywhere, with many flowers, like a group of daffodils, three weeks ahead of a schedule in their bloom.

"It's waking things up, which makes us nervous because Mother Nature is unpredictable," Lowe said. "We don't know what she has planned for March, but we're going to keep our fingers crossed that we don't get a freeze or a random March snowstorm."

Lowe said because we never had a harsh winter, the number of insects on plants could be that much bigger this year. She said they're closely watching their flowers for that reason.

These warm days bring a few other worries.

"We've still got a lot of winter viruses circulating at times they're usually fading out, and we're going to be heading into pollen season," said Cosby Stone, MD, MPH, of Vanderbilt's Asthma Sinus Allergy Program.

Stone said some patients may experience asthma symptoms early if they're induced by temperature changes.

"Just because we've been going up and down up and down, that causes a lot of swelling in their nose," he said.

Stone was also concerned about those with allergies to tree pollen.

"If you're someone who has tree pollen allergies, the time to have started taking your medications have already passed," Stone said. "It's not too late to get caught up, but the longer you're on your medication before the pollen sets in, the better off you're going to be."

With colder days coming, Lowe said she's making the most of that feeling of spring.

"We have to get out and just enjoy it," she said. "Just walk around and take it in while we can."

