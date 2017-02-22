Body recovered from Cumberland River in downtown Nashville

Metro police are investigating the incident. (WSMV)

The Nashville Fire Department has recovered a body from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville.

Officials said the man’s body was pulled from the river in the 500 block of Davidson Street.

Metro police are investigating the incident. Officials said the man has not yet been identified.

