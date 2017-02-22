Man charged in 2015 shooting death of toddler

Metro police have charged a man in the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy nearly two years ago.

Marlon Middlebrook, 23, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and evidence tampering.

Kendall Pinkerton was fatally shot inside an apartment in the 300 block of Rio Vista Drive in March 2015.

Police said several adults and children spent the night at the apartment before the shooting. After breakfast on March 31, several of the adults went back to sleep.

Kendall’s mother heard a gunshot just before 3 p.m. Police said she found him in a bedroom and saw a gun on the floor. He had been shot in the head.

Kendall was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He died the following day.

Police said one of the children present at the time of the shooting told a detective they had been playing with a gun.

Middlebrook had been asleep on the couch and allegedly picked up the gun and hid it outside after the shooting, according to police. The gun was later recovered. Witnesses said he was in possession of the gun before the shooting and left it on the couch next to him.

At the time of his arrest, Middlebrook was free on bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony marijuana and weapon possession charges. Police said he has previous drug and weapon possession convictions.

