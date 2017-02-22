Black History Month music performances continue at BNA

The weekly performances commemorate the sounds of the American civil rights movement. (WSMV)

Jazz music once again filled Nashville International Airport on Wednesday in honor of Black History Month.

Wednesday’s performance featured the Fisk University Jazz Ensemble and the Tennessee State University Choir.

Each week during the month of February, local groups commemorate the sounds of the American civil rights movement. It’s the airport’s way of celebrating diversity.

“Anytime we can share our music with the community, and in this case the national and international community, we’re all excited we had the opportunity,” said Gary Nash, professor of music at Fisk University.

Wednesday was the final day of performances.

