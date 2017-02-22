Coffee County official accused of theft caught in New Mexico

A woman accused of stealing more than $30,000 from Coffee County taxpayers was caught more than 1,200 miles away in New Mexico.

Alyce Heifner served as general manager of the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center from 2014 to 2015 when police say she used a government credit card and bank account to purchase personal items.

“We have an annual audit, and it just so happened when this one came out it revealed some deficiencies we weren’t aware of,” said Coffee County Public Buildings Authority Chairman Patricia Pinegar. “It was more than shocking to all of us.”

Heifner left her job as general manager in December 2015. A warrant was issued for her arrest late last year.

On Feb. 3, she was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Santa Fe, NM. The officer ran Heifner’s name through the National Crime Information Center and found the outstanding warrant.

“We’re very happy to see that she’s been apprehended,” Pinegar added. “We want to see justice for all of us as taxpayers.”

Heifner is charged with theft over $10,000. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Manchester.

