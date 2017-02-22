Tax scammers go after entire companies

Employees inside the Liberty Tax office on Nolensville Pike are busy these days. They’re also keenly aware that tax season has become somewhat synonymous with scam season.

"It's very scary because we've got dates of birth and social security numbers for the taxpayers, the children," said Liberty Tax owner Dewight Dye.

According to the FBI, scam artists are now convincing local companies to willingly send them all of their employees’ tax information.

"And most people go like this, ‘How are the bad guys overseas convincing these companies to do this?'" said FBI Special Agent Scott Augenbaum.

The answer is pretty easily. They use social media sites like LinkedIn to identify CEOs and payroll managers, then they start typing.

"They are spoofing an email from the CEO to the payroll manager or a new employee in the payroll department, and the email says, 'I need you to send the W2 information for all of the employees by 4:00 this afternoon,'" Augenbaum said.

Augenbaum said the scammers come from Eastern Europe and West Africa and typically target small and medium-sized businesses.

"As soon as the bad guys are getting that information, they are turning around and creating fake tax returns," Augenbaum said.

The FBI recommends companies implement policies preventing tax information from being shared by email.

As for employees, they're virtually helpless. Their best defense is to file early.

"The earlier they file, the less likely you are to fall victim to identity theft because you've already submitted your tax return," Dye said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.