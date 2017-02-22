Suspect in Macon Co. double murder arrested in Louisiana

A suspect on the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list has been captured.

Keithandre Murray, 22, was wanted in a shooting that left two people dead in Macon County earlier this month.

The TBI said Wednesday that Murray was arrested in Ouachita Parish, LA, where he has relatives.

Murray was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of James Turner and Alisha Mondoni on Feb. 11. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Last week, police arrested Rodney Garrett, 22, in connection with the double shooting. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

