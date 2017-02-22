Ladies who built playground dragon now working to save it

The dragon at Fannie Mae Park has been a Nashville staple for nearly 40 years. (WSMV)

Nearly 40 years ago, a New York artist and an army of volunteers created the spectacular dragon sculpture at Fannie Mae Park in Nashville.

Some of those same volunteers are now working to make sure the dragon gets a second life.

“It was made by a thousand people that lived in this area,” Anne Roos said.

Roos, 85, was one of those volunteers who helped created the dragon in 1979.

“Had Nashville ever seen anything like this before? No,” Roos said. “And I remember a high-powered doctor from Vanderbilt came bicycling by with his wife and I heard them say, ‘Do you believe this is happening in Nashville?’ That was a real reward for me.”

Over time, the dragon lost its fire. Time and weather decay have kept it closed for a year.

But the dragon is now making a comeback.

Volunteers have raised enough money to begin their preservation efforts, but they need more.

Jan Bushing is leading the fundraising. She said she wants children to climb on the dragon again.

“I’ve had brides to be calling, asking will this be repaired by next year so I can have my wedding at the dragon,” Bushing said.

So far, volunteers have raised $60,000. They need $140,000 more to finish the project. Donations can be made to the Save Our Dragon GoFundMe page.

